Zanu PF Is A Demonic Party- Wiwa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Tough-talking MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has said Zanu PF is a demonic party given its record of terrorising citizens.

Sikhala condemned the harassment of Chief Murinye by Zanu PF deputy president Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga is accused of using raw military tactics in civilian politics.

“Leadership is not about being feared. A leader must be respected and not worshipped.

The moment you throw threats around & amplify how powerful u are, u must know u hv lost it.

A leader with people on his side respect the right of people to speak out.

ZANU PF is a demon party,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

Hon Sikhala