ZETDC Issues Apology Over Power Outages In Harare, Chitungwiza

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has apologised to its customers in Harare for a power outage that it blamed on underground cable faults.

In a public notice, ZETDC said the areas affected by the power outage are Overspill, Solani, Munyuki, Makomo, Kubatana Primary School area, Glenwood, Mabvuku, Tafara, New Ardbennie Industrial area, Sunshine Bazaar, Plymouth road and Simon Mazorodze road, Tynwald South, ZIMRE, Kuwadzana, Sawley Way, Admiral Tait road and Chinyika road, Gletwyn, parts of The Grange and Hayhill, Chitungwiza Unit L and the surrounding areas.

Power outages are common in Zimbabwe during the rain season, with the problem of load shedding worsened by trees falling on power lines, plunging households into darkness.

ZETDC has often been criticised by electricity users for its failure to respond timeously to faults.