EFF To Join POLAD

Share

By A Correspondent- Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe is set to join the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) following the party leadership’s endorsement of the move.

Polad comprises of some opposition parties which participated in the 2018 general elections. EFF participated in the elections but had not yet formally joined the grouping.

The party’s president Innocent Ndibali said plans to join POLAD are already at an advanced stage.

“As a party, we have resolved to join POLAD. We have realized that POLAD is the only platform where Zimbabweans through their various political parties can come together and map the way forward for this great country. POLAD is a noble idea and we thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for coming up with the idea,” the party’s president Innocent Ndibali said.

The United Kingdom based politician but currently in the country on party business said he will be going to Harare this week to finalize the deal.

“I am supposed to travel to Harare anytime this week to finalize the Polad deal. We hope to work with our colleagues and advance our pan African agenda especially on the issue of black empowerment through the land distribution. We are however against the compensation of white farmers for the land which we took from them,” said Ndibali