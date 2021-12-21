I Warned Dewa Mavhinga Against Visiting Zim- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson on Sunday said he warned the late prominent human rights champion Dewa Mavhinga against coming to Zimbabwe.

Mavhinga died mysteriously two weeks ago in Johannesburg.

Addressing mourners at the burial of the veteran human rights defender in Hwirisha, Chikomba, President Chamisa narrated how he tried to stop Mavhinga from visiting Zimbabwe.

President Chamisa, quoted by NewsDay said:

“I had told Dewa to defer his visit to Zimbabwe, but he insisted that he would come.

He told me that he was in the southern region visiting other countries including Mozambique.

He inquired why I was stopping him from coming to Zimbabwe. I also insisted that he should not come to Zimbabwe. About four weeks ago, we held a virtual meeting with Dewa and three others for over an hour planning the way forward on the 2023 elections. Dewa was a veteran, a stalwart, very resolute and a beast on fighting for human rights.

It is not possible to become a human rights defender without a human rights attacker.

He was a defender because our people are being attacked. We have been robbed as a country, as the whole world, as a generation.”

President Chamisa also posted on Twitter:

In CHIKOMBA Hwirisha..Laying to rest a Hero and Democrat DEWA MAVHINGA. A leader par excellence.A solid family anchor.A community leader in development. A global icon. A human rights defender.A pillar & Cde in the struggle for freedom. An intellectual giant. RIP beloved brother.

Dewa Mavhinga