JUST IN: Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Suspended From Town House

Local Government minister July Moyo has for the fourth time suspended Harare Mayor, Councilor Jacob Mafume from his position.

The suspension comes just after a week after Mafume had returned to Town House.

Early this week, Mafume chaired a City of Harare full council meeting.

Below is the letter of suspension from July Moyo to Jacob Mafume

More to follow