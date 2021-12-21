Man Dies After Vehicle Falls Off Flyover

Share

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo man died on the spot after a vehicle he was driving fell off the Mzilikazi flyover before rolling several times in the early hours of Monday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube identified the deceased as Dumisani Sibanda (59) who was driving a white Mercedes Benz vehicle.

Said Ncube:

The deceased Dumisani Sibanda aged 59 years was driving a Mercedes Benz with no passenger on board when he lost control of the vehicle at the Luveve-City Flyover resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and hitting the railway line before rolling several times.

Inspector Ncube said a report was made to the police and the fire brigade was called to attend the scene.

He added:

It’s best to rest and only to drive when fit to do so. Roads are normally slippery during the rainy season and vision is likely to be blurred due to bad weather. Let’s drive with caution.

-CITE