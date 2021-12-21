Man Hauled To Court For Attempting To Disarm AK47 Wielding Soldier

By A Correspondent- A 24 year old man appeared in court yesterday for attempting to disarm an AK47-wielding soldier guarding Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s Borrowdale residence in Harare.

Munyaradzi Sani was denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti and remanded in custody to January 7.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje opposed bail, arguing that Sani had acted intentionally and could attempt to storm Chiwenga’s residence again if

released.

Chirenje also asked the State to examine Sani mentally.

The court heard that on December 18, Tinashe Mandaza was on duty outside Chiwenga’s residence when he saw Sani walking along Hellensvale Drive towards the VP’s house.

Mandaza asked Sani to leave, but he refused and, instead, leaned on the precast security wall at the VP’s house and asked for a cigarette.

A scuffle ensued, with Sani trying to grab the gun, but Mandaza was assisted by colleagues to arrest him.