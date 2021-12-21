Mnangagwa Maintains Lockdown Measures

By-Due to the marked increase in the recorded number of daily new cases of COVID-19 coupled with the new Omicron variant, the Government has tightened lockdown measures and extended the Level Two lockdown by a further two weeks.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa during the 43rd post-Cabinet media briefing announced that Cabinet advised that all Government departments will stop face to face meetings and conduct critical meetings virtually.

“All government departments will stop face-to-face meetings. All remaining end-of-year planning and other such critical meetings shall be held virtually,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Communities at all levels are urged to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to COVID-19 prevention measure. COVID-19 lockdown measures have been extended by another two weeks,” said the Information Minister.

As at 14 December 2021, the country had 177 690 confirmed cases, including 130 279 recoveries and 4 745 deaths. To date, a total of 3 980 917 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Ministry Of Health and Child-Care