Zanu PF On Another Fake 1 Million Jobs Promise

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF has embarked on another fake 1 million job creation promise campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

During the 2013 national elections, the party also promised that it was going to create 1 million jobs if voted into power, but the reverse happened after it rigged that year’s polls.

Through the state media, the party Tuesday said the President Rural Development Scheme, launched by President Mnangagwa at Jinjika Village, in the Makorokoro area of Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, last week would generate the jobs.

Mnangagwa last Wednesday, launched a garden project at Sekusile-Makorokoro in Jinjika Village.