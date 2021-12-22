Chamisa sells CIO Dummy

By-State security agents were sold a dummy by the MDC-Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa, Tuesday after they looked for him in the town for a party gathering that never was.

State security agents making up the Joint Operation Command, JOC, spent the better half of Tuesday searching for Chamisa in Chinhoyi after reports that he was having a meeting in the Mashonaland West provincial capital.

JOC comprise Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents, Zimbabwe Military Intelligence, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, and the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

In fact, the party’s national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, visited Chinhoyi, where he planted a tree at Sunningdale Trust Old People’s Home around mid-morning.

Chibaya later donated grocery hampers at the MDC Alliance party offices in the Mzari suburb.

He, however, failed to make a scheduled donation at Good Shepherd Children’s Home after Zanu PF supporters sealed off the place for an alleged Pfumvudza inputs distribution exercise.

Speaking at the party offices, Chibaya said he encountered about 50 roadblocks from Harare to Chinhoyi as the “panicky” Government attempted to block Chamisa from donating foodstuffs to vulnerable members of society.

Said Chibaya:

From Harare to Chinhoyi, we encountered something like 50 roadblocks. What’s the reason for this panic?

They heard that the people’s president, Chamisa, was coming to give you food. This is the reason they flooded the highway with roadblocks.

In the entire town of Chinhoyi there are CIOs, soldiers, police… what are you looking for?

Is it a crime for Chamisa to come and donate food? Why are you so scared of allowing Chamisa to move around freely?

He said Chamisa had sourced the grocery hampers to bring relief to vulnerable members of society as the prices of basic foodstuffs were now beyond the reach of many.

The beneficiaries included the elderly, orphans, disabled and victims of political violence.

Chibaya implored Zimbabweans to go and register to vote in the 2023 harmonised elections.