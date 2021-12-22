Gogo Dares Dambudzo Mnangagwa Over Disruption Of President Chamisa Charity Event

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance has condemned the disruption of President Nelson Chamisa’s charity event by police details in Harare on Monday.

The regime is treating the MDC Alliance as a banned organization.

Heavily armed police officers prevented the elderly and people living with disabilities from receiving Christmas gifts donated by President Chamisa.

“The MDC Alliance condemns the regime’s treatment of the movement as a banned political organization. No justification exists for why armed riot police must violently disrupt the old & the infirm from receiving Christmas gifts from President

@nelsonchamisa,” MDC Alliance spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi said.

“Elderly persons and persons with disabilities were pushed out of the hall by

@PoliceZimbabwe

. The regime continues to declare war on the citizens & abuse state institutions as they fear the groundswell of organic citizen support for the people’s President, Adv

@nelsonchamisa,” MDC Alliance posted on Twitter.

The MDC Alliance condemns the regime’s treatment of the movement as a banned political organization. No justification exists for why armed riot police must violently disrupt the old & the infirm from receiving Christmas gifts from President @nelsonchamisa. pic.twitter.com/mJiwxvITvP — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) December 20, 2021

Watch: Elderly Woman Blasts ZRP Cops pic.twitter.com/DENfXS8pGa — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 21, 2021