“Good Night Beloved Brother Until We Meet Again “

By Gladys Hlatywayo

I was in Hwirisha yesterday( Sunday) where our beloved brother and comrade Dewa Mavhinga was laid to rest.

The last two weeks following his tragic death were difficult for all those who knew and loved Mukoma Dewa. May the Lord continue to comfort family and friends.

Special thanks to our brothers Munjodzi Forbes Mutandiri and Otto Saki who formed the core group that coordinated comrades/friends in assisting the family until he was laid to rest yesterday.

Goodnight my brother, until we meet again

Dewa Mavhinga