James Makamba “Booted Out”

By A Correspondent- The ZANU PF politburo has reportedly disqualified businessman James Makamba from contesting the party’s Mashonaland Central provincial chairman post after security chiefs raised concern over his candidature.

Makamba’s disqualification leaves businessman Tafadzwa Musarara taking on incumbent Kazembe Kazembe in the polls set for 28 December this year.

In his post-Politburo meeting press conference yesterday, ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha confirmed the disqualification of some of the aspiring candidates for provincial posts but did not give any names. Said Bimha:

All aspiring candidates have been considered this afternoon (Tuesday). The majority have passed that stage.

We are not in a position to announce names because they are still subject to vetting by the security department.

The politburo went through the rules and regulations and the decision that has been made will also affect whether those who have aspired can actually appear on ballot papers.

NewZimbabwe.com reported politburo sources as saying Makamba was one of the big names who were blocked from contesting. Said the source:

There were several people who were disqualified for one or two reasons, the most notable one being James Makamba who was eyeing the Mashonaland Central provincial chairmanship. So he will not be able to stand.

His main problem was that he got an extremely adverse security report and there was no way he could have sailed through.

The Mashonaland Central provincial joint operations command (JOC) reportedly expressed its concerns over Makamba’s candidature in its meetings, particularly over his previous alleged romantic affair with former first lady Grace Mugabe which resulted in him fleeing the country. Said a source:

There is a strong belief among the security chiefs that he is daring, reckless and excitable. This is from a security point of view.

So basically, whether it’s true or not, they have concluded that he can do anything for power.

In one of the meetings, a contributor said he could have gone for any other woman, but chose her.

It means a lot, that is the first scenario given.

The source also said there are genuine fears that Makamba could be working for or with G40 since he hails from Mt Darwin.

Other issues raised include Makamba’s desire to get his farm back which was taken by Presidential Guard commander Brigadier General Fidelis Mhonda.

The other matter is that of Telecel Zimbabwe where Makamba is still fighting to win back his shares in the company.

The consortium which won those shares is represented by the president’s son-in-law Gerald Mlotshwa.