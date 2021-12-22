Mnangagwa Sets Date For Party Bloody Elections

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has set December 28 as the date for holding the party’s delayed and chaotic Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCC) elections.

Mnangagwa said the bloody elections would be presided by Politburo members before quickly warning candidates against any wayward behaviour.

He said elections were critical in the revolutionary party as they strive to entrench democracy and strengthen Zanu PF.

“Our party’s internal democratic elections and processes, by nature, must nurture political maturity and discipline as well as strengthen the spirit of comradeship within the rank and file of the party.

“All party cadres must understand that leadership positions in our revolutionary mass party entails going beyond steering the ship. Every member has the duty and obligation to work hard towards our country’s ongoing development agenda and party building exercise. Party leadership and cadreship must defend the party at all times.

“It is my expectation that provinces and prospective candidates will use the forthcoming provincial election processes to further win the hearts and minds of the general populace.

“We have now reached a membership of four million members. However, the grassroots mobilisation programme must be accelerated.

“Let us remain focused, internal elections come and go, but the party stays forever.

“Successful and unsuccessful candidates are urged to accept results and quickly avail themselves for deployment into serving the party, its members, and the nation as a whole,” the President said.