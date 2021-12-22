Police Update: Highway Robbers Nabbed

On Tuesday Police in Beitbridge acted on a tip off and arrested Ntanganedzani Muleya (28), Believe Shumba alias Chipanga (32), John Bhunu (34), Nigel Pandukai (27) and David Ratsauka (29) in connection with a robbery case which occurred on 5 October 2021 at 2300 hours along a bush road connecting Beitbridge -Masvingo Highway near the railway line.

The suspects attacked the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hiace Kombi from Beitbridge to Rutenga and stole R200 cash, a cellphone, various groceries, two tyres as well as electric tubing pipes.

The complainant had stopped the vehicle to tighten a rope which was securing a bed that was on top of the vehicle when the suspects emerged from the bush.