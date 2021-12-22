State Security Agents Duped By False Intelligence Of President Chamisa’s Chinhoyi Visit

Share

By A Correspondent- Officers from various State security arms inundated Chinhoyi on Tuesday after gathering false intelligence that MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa was going to hold a rally in the town.

Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents, military intelligence operatives as well as members of the police intelligence reportedly spent the greater part of the day looking for Chamisa who did not set his foot in the town yesterday.

It was the MDC Alliance national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, who visited Chinhoyi yesterday where he planted a tree at Sunningdale Trust Old People’s Home around mid-morning.

Later that day, Chibaya donated grocery hampers at the MDC Alliance party offices in Mzari suburb.

He, however, failed to make a scheduled donation at Good Shepherd Children’s Home after ZANU PF supporters sealed off the place for an alleged Pfumvudza inputs distribution exercise.

Speaking at the party offices, Chibaya said he encountered about 50 roadblocks from Harare to Chinhoyi as the “panicky” Government attempted to block Chamisa from donating foodstuffs to vulnerable members of society. Said Chibaya:

From Harare to Chinhoyi, we encountered something like 50 roadblocks. What’s the reason for this panic? They heard that the people’s president, Chamisa, was coming to give you food. This is the reason they flooded the highway with roadblocks. In the entire town of Chinhoyi there are CIOs, soldiers, police… what are you looking for? Is it a crime for Chamisa to come and donate food? Why are you so scared of allowing Chamisa to move around freely?

He said Chamisa had sourced the grocery hampers to bring relief to vulnerable members of society as the prices of basic foodstuffs were now beyond the reach of many.

The beneficiaries included the elderly, orphans, disabled and victims of political violence.

Chibaya implored Zimbabweans to go and register to vote in the 2023 harmonised elections.