Zanu PF Thugs Invade MDC-Alliance Meeting Venue

By-A Correspondent-Zanu PF supporters in Chinhoyi, Tuesday, invaded a meeting venue that the MDC-Alliance had booked to donate Christmas goods to orphans.

The barbaric eventuality happened on Tuesday after the MDC-Alliance’s national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, had visited the Mashonaland West’s provincial capital.

Chibaya was also on a tree planting mission in Chinhoyi at Sunningdale Trust Old People’s Home.

He failed to hand over the donation at Good Shepherd Children’s Home after Zanu PF supporters sealed off the place for an alleged Pfumvudza inputs distribution exercise.

Chibaya was forced to make the donation, which included grocery hampers at the MDC Alliance party offices in the Mzari suburb.

Speaking at the party offices, Chibaya said he encountered about 50 roadblocks from Harare to Chinhoyi as the “panicky” Government attempted to block Chamisa from donating foodstuffs to vulnerable members of society.

Said Chibaya:

From Harare to Chinhoyi, we encountered something like 50 roadblocks. What’s the reason for this panic?

They heard that the people’s president, Chamisa, was coming to give you food. This is the reason they flooded the highway with roadblocks.

In the entire town of Chinhoyi there are CIOs, soldiers, police… what are you looking for?

Is it a crime for Chamisa to come and donate food? Why are you so scared of allowing Chamisa to move around freely?