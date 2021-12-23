Chamisa’s President Shortlisted For An Oscar Award

By A Correspondent| A recently released film on opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s 2018 elections campaign titled ‘President’ has been shortlisted for an Oscar Award.

The film produced by a British Zimbabwean actress Thandiwe Newton gives the world a rare glimpse into the 2018 elections.

The documentary was produced after filmmaker Camilla Nielsson and her crew followed Chamisa and his campaign team for four weeks leading up to the election.

Nielsson who knows her way around the Zimbabwean political scene in 2014 documented the creation of a new Zimbabwean constitution in ‘Democrats’

This comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists for the 94th Academy Awards.

Fifteen films were voted for by Members of the Documentary Branch and advanced in the Documentary Feature category. The films were picked out of the 138 films that were eligible.

President was shortlisted alongside 14 other documentary features; ‘Ascension’, ‘Attica’, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, ‘Faya Dayi’, ‘The First Wave’, ‘Flee’, ‘In The Same Breath’, ‘Julia’, ‘Procession’, ‘The Rescue’, ‘Simple As Water’, ‘Summer of Soul’, ‘The Velvet Underground’ and ‘Writing with Fire’.

The annual Academy Awards honor ‘outstanding artistic and scientific achievements in theatrically released feature length motion pictures.’