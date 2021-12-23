Emmerson Mnangagwa Callousness Beyond Measure- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has pointed out that the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s brutality is beyond measure.

According to Hon Biti, Mr Mnangagwa is an epitome of callousness.

The nation is grappling with relentless economic turmoil, violation of human rights and social unrest.

“The callousness of this regime , it’s brutality and heartlessness is beyond measure .

We have a duty to undo the undemocratic anomaly that Emmerson represents.We have a duty to rescue our country from the jaws of capture chaos & crassness.

Things certainly can’t go on like this,” argued Hon Biti.

