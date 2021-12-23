ZimEye
Thursday, December 23rd, 2021
Picture Blast: What’s The Message From The People’s President Here ?
23 December 2021
Fellow Africans: Colour is a language! Colour lights up the environment and illuminates the atmosphere. The future is exciting. We must be different. But which colour is the future? Green, Red, Blue,Orange, White or Yellow?? – Advocate Nelson Chamisa
