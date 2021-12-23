President Chamisa Film Shortlisted For Top Award

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| A documentary about President Nelson Chamisa’s 2018 campaign has been shortlisted for an Oscar award.

The documentary was done by iconic British Zimbabwean actress Thandiwe Newton.

The documentary mirrors the shooting of innocent citizens on August 1 2018.

Soldiers acting on Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s directive shot dead six civilians following protests at massive election- rigging.

The documentary was produced after filmmaker Camilla Nielsson and her crew followed Chamisa and his campaign team for four weeks leading up to the election.

Fifteen films were voted for by Members of the Documentary Branch and advanced in the Documentary Feature category. The films were picked out of the 138 films that were eligible.

President was shortlisted alongside 14 other documentary features; ‘Ascension’, ‘Attica’, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, ‘Faya Dayi’, ‘The First Wave’, ‘Flee’, ‘In The Same Breath’, ‘Julia’, ‘Procession’, ‘The Rescue’, ‘Simple As Water’, ‘Summer of Soul’, ‘The Velvet Underground’ and ‘Writing with Fire’.

The annual Academy Awards honor ‘outstanding artistic and scientific achievements in theatrically released feature length motion pictures.’

President Chamisa commented:

“We have made history. This is BIG. Awesome.”