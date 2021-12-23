Three Kill Zvishavane Man With Knife, Open Hands

Share

By -Police in Zvishavane is looking for three local men who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man over an undisclosed issue at Donga Business Centre.

The body of Shelton Kayali (23), of Ndumani village under chief Wedza in Zvishavane, was discovered near the business centre, police said on their official Twitter account.

“The Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of 3 suspects involved in the murder of Shelton Kayali (23) of Ndumani Village, Chief Wedza, Zvishavane.

“The suspects had an altercation with the victim over an undisclosed issue at Donga Business Centre, Zvishavane and resultantly the suspects attacked the victim with opens hands on the face whilst one of them stabbed him with a knife on the left collar bone.

“The body of the victim was discovered some metres away from the scene. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,” said the police.