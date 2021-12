Tragedy As MDC Alliance Official Is Run Over By Vehicle

Tinashe Sambiri|A senior MDC Alliance official died on Tuesday night after being run over by a motor vehicle.

According to the MDC Alliance, Chegutu West treasurer general, Gift Siyaduva died on the spot.

We have just received a message about the death of our Chegutu west Treasurer General Gift Siyaduva.He died on the spot .

The entire MDC Alliance family has been plunged into mourning,” said a senior party official.