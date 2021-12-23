UN Reprimands Mnangagwa Over Criminalising NGOs

Share

By A Correspondent- Four United Nations officials have written a letter to the Zimbabwe Government warning Harare against enacting a law that bars NGOs from receiving external funding or involvement in partisan politics.

The four UN special rapporteurs wrote a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa dated 17 December 2021, raising concerns on the amendment bill.

The officials are Clément Nyaletsossi Voule Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Irene Khan Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, Mary Lawlor Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, and Fionnuala Ní Aoláin Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

They raised concern over the existing definition of “private voluntary organization” in Section 2(1) of the PVO Act. The UN officials said:

We are concerned this might create uncertainty about the law’s scope and make it difficult for organizations to discern their legal obligations and act accordingly.

This could also lead to broad interpretations from relevant administrative and judicial bodies, giving them wide discretionary powers to apply the law and impose burdensome requirements on a diverse group of community and informal associations that are currently excluded from regulation.

Moreover, Clause 2 of the Amendment Bill also reforms exemptions for common law Universitas organizations and Trusts registered before the High Court, which are currently excluded from registering under the PVO Act.

The President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration is working on the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill, 2021, which according to activists, will interfere with the operations of NGOs if passed into law.

The Government says proposed amendments seek to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism in Zimbabwe through Private Voluntary Organizations (PVOs).