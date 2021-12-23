Zimbabweans Flock Zambia Through Border Jumping

By-Villagers in Binga District, Matabeleland North are illegally crossing the border through make-shift boats as Zimbabwe economy bites.

Binga District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Farai Marinyame told the state media that due to the length of Lake Kariba or Zambezi River, it is increasingly difficult for the Government to deploy law enforcement agents to prevent illegal crossing.

Mr Marinyame said the movement of people from Zambia to Zimbabwe using illegal points could easily lead to undetected transmission of Covid-19.

He said to address the problem of border jumping, Government should fast track the construction of Kasambabezi Border Post in Binga to service the district.

-State media