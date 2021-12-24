“Are My Children Still There?”: Marry Chiwenga’s Heartrending Plea
24 December 2021
By A Correspondent- VP Constantino Chiwenga’s estrangled wife Marry has made a plea for the custody of her minors accusing the VP of violating the laws of the country.
She made the plea on twitter where she posted:
“Allowing Constantino Chiwenga into any country with my children is accepting human trafficking as they are young children. Are my children still there, I wonder. He is breaking the laws that they put in place and breaking them…”