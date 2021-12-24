Gaffa In SA For A Memorable End Of Year Show

By-Zimdancehall, king Winky D is in South Africa for his much-awaited show where he will be drawing down the entertainment curtain in Johannesburg with his new project, Happy Again.

The initial show was pencilled for the beginning of December but was put on ice following newly-implemented Covid-19 restrictions.

This is not the first time Winky has done the honours to close the year as he did the same again in 2020.

While last year he was supported by Zimbabwean amapiano princess ShaSha, this year the line-up has a South African flavour to it as the energetic Busiswa is also billed to perform.

The show is the brainchild of Munya “Touch” Jeranyama who has proven over the years that he is good in the game to host an artiste of Winky D’s stature.

“We were obviously disappointed a few weeks ago when we had to cancel the show at the last minute,” said Touch.

Apart from Busiswa, a number of artistes will take to the stage among them love songs crooner Paddy Watts, Fayth M and Elcee Gweja among others.

Tops DJs such as Irie Dread, Spragga, Chuck and Tibra will be at the turntables.

Joburg’s top Zimbabwean MCs Rico Myers and Abra Simmz will be taking turns on the mic.

Tickets are being sold online via Touch’s social media handles.

Early birds will get tickets for R250 online and the fee rises to R300 at the gate for general tickets.

The show will kick off at 3pm and will run until midnight when the official curfew kicks in.

