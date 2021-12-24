Latest On ZIFA, SRC Dispute

Share

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) intends to suspend 23 Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) councillors accused of accepting bribes from aspiring candidates in the association’s elections held in December 2018.

All the 23 councillors reportedly admitted to receiving money from candidates, especially from suspended ZIFA president Felton Kamambo, but said it was not a bribe but for “lunch and transport needs”.

The FIFA Code of Ethics prohibits any inducements or gifts by persons covered by the code.

Anyone involved in such inducements, and even failure to report such actions, attract FIFA sanctions.

In a letter to ZIFA acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai said:

We are in possession of various statements compiled by the Zimbabwe Republic Police for use in the ongoing criminal trial of ZIFA president Felton Kamambo.

In all of these signed statements, the ZIFA councillors, copied in this correspondence, all admit to receiving inducements in one form or the other from the above-accused person, as well as other candidates running for office during the December 2018 ZIFA elections.

In terms of Section 30 of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act, notice is hereby given to the association by the Commission that it intends to suspend from office all of the ZIFA councillors copied in this correspondence.

The reason for the intended suspension is that each or all of them have admitted to accepting an inducement by whatever name from contestants to an electoral process, especially the current president of ZIFA.

The SRC has given the councillors up to midday on Friday to state, in writing, why they shouldn’t be suspended for their actions.

The accused councillors are Thomas Marambanyika, Pithias Shoko, Nkosilathi Ncube, Doubt Ncube, Stanley Chapeta, Patrick Hill, Stanslous Nyachowe, Mhloro Tavaziva, Edward Chekure, Olivarth Guvuriro, Tafadzwa Mujuru, Givemore Chidakwa, Brenda Gorejena, Artwell Moyo, Beaullah Msara, Kudakwashe Chisango, Kudakwashe Remba, Ropafadzo Matemavi, Dennis Tshuma, Mehluli Thebe, Francis Ntutha, Andrew Tapela, Pervious Mathe.

Meanwhile, the matter involving Kamambo and the ZIFA councillors is currently in court.-Chronicle