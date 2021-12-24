Mnangagwa Unrepentant – ZAPU

Own Correspondent| Opposition party ZAPU has said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent comments about Gukurahundi atrocities reflect that he is unrepentant.

Mnangagwa, in his Unity Day statement, accused certain individuals of trying to reignite Gukurahundi.

According to ZAPU, Mr Mnangagwa is blaming Gukurahundi victims for his own actions.

Mnangagwa stands accused of unleashing terror on Ndebele- speaking people during the early 80s.

ZAPU spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu Mnangagwa said:

“Mnangagwa is unrepentant. It is unfortunate that he continues to make assertions that the victims caused the atrocities.

Otherwise, how do we explain his warning about reigniting Gukurahundi? How can you reignite what you didn’t start in the first place? The victims are suffering,” said Ndlovu.