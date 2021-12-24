Muatre Man In Soup For Stalking Late Brother’s Wife

Share

By A Correspondent- Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo last Thursday granted a protection order in favour of a widow who accused her late husband’s brother of stalking, assaulting and breaching her peace.

Beaular Mukono made an application for a protection order against her brother-in-law Elliot Mukono at the Mutare Civil Courts saying he denies her space to live peacefully as he follows her constantly and assaults her daily.

She alleged that Elliot wass in the habit of assaulting her and her minor children for no reason.

Beaular wanted the court to bar Elliot from assaulting, insulting, harassing and breaching her peace in the next five years. She told the court:

Your Worship, I have no peace in my life. Maybe it is because I married his late brother when he had other plans for him. This man does not give me any space and peace. I now fear for my life because I do not know what he will be planning in his mind. He assaults me ruthlessly. He assaults me and my minor children willy-nilly. I do not know where his hatred for us stems from. … My children and I are always crying as there is no peace at our home because of this man.

Elliot did not dispute what Beaular had told the court and consented to the issuance of the protection order.

In her ruling magistrate Gumbo warned Elliot that he will be arrested for contempt of court if he breaches the protection order. She said:

By consent, you will not assault or insult this woman. If you harass or disturb her peace in the next five years you will be apprehended by the police and be prosecuted for contempt of court.

Just be careful with how you treat her as long as this protection order is valid.

-ManicaPost