Mnangagwa Speaks On Chadcombe Shooting

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Emmerson Mnangagwa has been inspired by the former detective, Joseph Nemaisa, who recently shot and killed three armed robbers and said that government would soon adopt a shoot and kill policy on robbers.

Nemaisa gunned down a soldier and former cop at his Chadcombe home in Harare after attempting to rob his family.

“Lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in gun-related crimes,” Mnangagwa said in his Unity Day message.

“There is a clear upsurge in the abuse of firearms, including violent armed robberies. The government now treats this as a grave threat to personal and national security.”

“Decisive measures have now become necessary to put an end to this growing menace that threatens our otherwise peaceful, law-abiding nation and citizenry. Those who dabble in arms will soon fall by the sword. Let them be warned.”

Reports indicate that the criminals were taking advantage of porous borders to bring ammunition to Zimbabwe from neighbouring South Africa.

Other robbers are said to be using their service firearms to engage in violent crimes.

Top police and military brass have confirmed that some of their members and former officers were engaging in criminal activities.

Newsday