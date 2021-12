Over 50 Passengers Feared Dead In Mutare Bus, Fuel Tanker Collision

By A Correspondent – Unverified reports reaching ZimEye.com say that there has just been a head-on collision involving a Mutare bound bus and a fuel tanker claiming the lives of all passengers on board.

The reports say the accident happened this evening along Harare- Mutare highway, near Mutare toll-gate.

ZimEye will give an update on the accident as we are still trying to verify the reports.