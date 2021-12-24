Passengers Lose R500K, US$12K To Armed Robbers

By A Correspondent-The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that they are investigating another case of an armed robbery involving a cross border bus coming from Harare to South Africa.

“1/2 On 23/12/21 at 0345 hours, ZRP Ngundu recorded an armed robbery case involving a MB Transport bus today at 0230 hours. Three suspects disguising as passengers, robbed all the bus occupants property valued at ZAR 566 245, US$11 520 and an Itel P37 cellphone, ” ZRP announced via their Twitter account.

