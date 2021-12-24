The Resurrection of Moses

Sabbath School Summary

BY ELDER DR MASIMBA MAVAZA

The Resurrection of Moses

Lesson 1

Memory Text: Jude 9

“Yet Michael the archangel, in contending with the devil, when he disputed about the body of Moses, dared not bring against him a reviling accusation, but said, ‘The Lord rebuke you!’ ” (Jude 9, NKJV).

INTRODUCTION

As we have seen all quarter, Moses is the central mortal in Deuteronomy. His life, his character, his messages pervade the book. Though, yes, Deuteronomy is about God and His love for ‘am yisra’el, “the people of Israel,” God often used Moses to reveal that love and to speak to His people Israel.

Now, as we come to the end of the quarter, the end of our study of Deuteronomy, we also come to the end of Moses’ life, at least his life here.

As Ellen G. White expressed it: “Moses knew that he was to die alone; no earthly friend would be permitted to minister to him in his last hours. There was a mystery and awfulness about the scene before him, from which his heart shrank. The severest trial was his separation from the people of his care and love—the people with whom his interest and his life had so long been united. But he had learned to trust in God, and with unquestioning faith he committed himself and his people to His love and mercy.”—Patriarchs and Prophets, pp. 470, 471.

As Moses’ life and ministry revealed much about the character of God, so, too, does his death and resurrection.

SABBATH: As the shepherd of the flock of God, Moses nursed, cared & prayed for the afflicted in Israel. Deuteronomy is about God but he is the central mortal in the book. His untiring labors & wise counsels depicts “God’s love for Israel” (‘am yisra’el). The hour came when he had to surrender his keys of office & resign his life into the hands of God (PP, p. 470, 471). Moses’ life, death, & resurrection reveals God.

SUNDAY: Mighty miracles of God was displayed before Israel. God fed them with manna & water in the wilderness (1 Cor. 10:4, PP, p. 411). Yet, in the camp of Israel was doubts & murmurings. Moses did not consent when God sought to free him of his duty & destroy the people. In the want of water, the people conspired against Moses & Aaron. Their perversity led Moses to sin against God (Num. 20:1-13).

MONDAY: Humanly, the anger of Moses was understandable but his lack of faith was inexcusable in the sight of God. Myriad miracles was wrought by God through Moses. Yet, amid the complaints of the Israelites, Moses did not believe God. He disobeyed God & failed to glorify Him (Num. 20:12, 13, Deut. 31:2, 34:4, Exod. 3:2-16). To Israel, the sentence on Moses was an open rebuke (Num. 20:9-11).

TUESDAY: God didn’t renounce His promise made to Abram many years ago because Moses sinned. Abram’s seed would enter the godly land. Sadly, Moses would not (Gen. 12:7, Deut. 34:1-12). At a point, he was hopeless (PP, p. 471, 472). He had left the royal courts to lead Israel faithfully. But Israel provoked him to sin. God divinely showed him the land & had something better in store for him.

WEDNESDAY: The death of Moses was not the final chapter in his life. He would not enter Canaan but he was to enter heaven. Moses died, he was buried & mourned. But God raised him up. Great men of God may die but God shall raise them into eternity (Rev. 14:13, Jude 9). Christ Himself will rescue us & gift us His grace. Moses was guilty of pride but the Cross of Christ saved him (Isa. 14:14, PP, p. 479).

THURSDAY: A much better abode for sure was given to Moses (Heb. 12:22). He had his place not in an earthly Canaan or Jerusalem, but a heavenly Jerusalem which shall be the abode of all God’s redeemed. Moses is the first mortal known to be raised from the dead & Enoch & Elijah translated to heaven without dying (Gen. 5:24, 2 Kings 2:11). Resurrection & judgement awaits us (Rev. 20:7-15, 1 Cor. 15:13-22).

FRIDAY: Moses & Aaron assumed the power that belonged to only God when they angrily cried; “Must we fetch you water out of this rock?” It was as though the power lay with themselves. The only helper to fully rely on is God. By not being firm, Moses marred his record. God was dishonored. But grace found Moses & he was resurrected. He came with Elijah on the mount of transfiguration.

—Ellen G. White, Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 418 & 479.

Discussion Questions

📌 In one sense, yes, Moses was resurrected and brought to heaven shortly after his death. But at the same time, poor Moses (we assume) gets to witness the terrible mess of things down here. How fortunate that most of us will be resurrected after all the struggle on earth is over at the Second Coming. In what ways is this, then, a greater blessing than what Moses experienced?

📌 How does the story of Moses’ death and later resurrection show us how the New Testament, though often based on the Old Testament, does take us further than the Old Testament and can, indeed, shed much new light upon it?

📌 How is the story of Moses’ life, including smiting the rock in a fit of anger, an example of what it means to live by faith and to be saved by faith, apart from the deeds of the law?

📌 In class, talk about the promise of the resurrection at the end of time. Why is this so central to all our hopes? Also, if we can trust God on this (that is, on raising us from death), shouldn’t we be able to trust Him for everything else? After all, if He can do that for us, what can’t He do?

