12 Escape From COVID-19 Quarantine Centre

Share

POLICE are still searching for 12 COVID-19 positive inmates who escaped from a quarantine centre in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province last Friday.

The inmates were put on mandatory quarantine after they tested positive to the novel virus. They had been deported from neighbouring South Africa.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay yesterday that the hunt for the escapees was still on.

“The deportees are still on the run. We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding their escape,” he said.

There is mandatory quarantine for returning citizens regardless of the results of their COVID-19 tests.

In a statement last week, Nyathi described the escapees as COVID-19 “super-spreaders”.

“The ZRP warns members of the public against intentionally spreading COVID-19 pandemic to unsuspecting relatives, peers and the general public.

“The police will ensure that the law takes its course on the suspects and anyone who puts the lives of citizens at risk,” Nyath said.

He identified the escapees as Danis Chikora (36) Chief Nhema, Masvingo, Takunda Makuvaro (44) Makuvaro village, Masvingo, Cephas Dube (25) Chipanga village, Chipinge, Nonhlanhla Dhlamini (19) Khoza Primary School, Matopo, Primerose Manheya (24) 2906 Uve, Rusape and Danial Maringa (30) 4616 Kuwadzana, Harare.

Felix Nkosi (47) 4042 Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, Mathemba Simbamba (34) Stand 17 Portbery, Harare, Edgar Kubere (30) of Chitungwiza, Thamsanqa Sibanda (30) 14890 Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Meno Pouline Mahara (22) of South Down, Chipinge and Lee Mathema (42) Mbereko village in Mberengwa also escaped.- NewsDay