Gift Amuli Releases ‘Love Life’

By A Correspondent| Zvishavane-based artistes, Gift Amuli, Goda Moyo and Tawanda Tobaiwa, on Thursday released a festive campaign song titled ‘Love Life’.

The smash hit was produced by Master Flex while the video was produced by Great Dyke Productions and CM Studios. It encourages Zimbabweans to shun violence and stop road carnage and all forms of abuse.

The song is the centerpiece of a campaign dubbed #Love Life-Preserve Humanity that urges Zimbabweans to introspect and find within themselves the values of love for life, peace and harmony.

It speaks out against gender based violence, the violent culture among artisanal and small scale miners and the growing menace of substance abuse which is taking root among the country’s youths.

The song was motivated by observations that cases of road carnage, violence and abuse are rising with a consequential rise in loss of life in local communities.

The musicians reckon that by loving life, individual members of society, and the society as a collective can stop unnecessary deaths and preserve humanity.

The # Love Life campaign is being held in partnership with Mimosa, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and Friendship Bench.