Government Speaks On Mutare Accident

By A Correspondent-The Minister Of Transport and Infrastructural development, Felix Mhona, said he had tasked the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe to investigate the cause of the Mutare accident.

The accident involving a Mutare bound bus, Beta bus and a fuel tanker claimed five lives and left 54 passengers injured.

Below is Mhona’s statement following the fatal accident:

Maswera sei vadikani. [Greetings beloved people]

Chokwadi tiri panguva yekurwadziwa. We’re in difficult times] Tirimubishi rekunyatsotsvakiridza kuti zvakamira sei panjodzi yatiwira iyi kuburikidza nebandiko redu reTraffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe ne ZRP. [Our department TSCZ in conjuction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating the accident.]

Ndinoti kunyangwe tikarasikirwa ne hupenyu hwemunhu mumwe chete zvinongotirwadza nekuti hupenyu hwakatikoshera. [It’s painful to lose even one person because life is precious.]

Ndaikumbira parizvino timirire kuzonyatsonzwa zvaitika nenzira iripamutemo. Ndoshuvira kupodzwa marwadzo kwe avo vakuvara nekunyaradzwa kwevose vane hama dzingadai dzatisiya patsaona iyi.[Let’s wait for official communication on the accident. My condolences to the bereaved families.]

Ndokuridzira vatyairi vose zvakare kukoshesa hupenyu pakufamba mumigwagwa. [I urge drivers to value the sanctity of life].

Ndatenda [Thank you]