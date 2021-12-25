Kazembe In Hot Soup For Leaking Mnangagwa Secretes

By- Home Affairs Minister and Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe is being investigated by the party for allegedly leaking party information.

Kazembe is said to have leaked Politburo deliberations to villagers in Rushinga in a bid to entice voters to vote for him in the upcoming party provincial elections.

He is reportedly having urged villagers to vote for him since Politburo Member Kenneth Musanhi had allegedly initiated the disqualification of business tycoon James Makamba, from the provincial chairmanship race.

Musanhi who is the most senior party member in Mashonaland Central province is said to be supporting Tafadzwa Musarara election bid.

Kazembe reportedly called one of his trusted lieutenants in Rushinga party District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) member Cletous Ranganai Chiminyu who endorsed Kazembe and denounced Musanhi this Friday. Said Chiminyu:

As you all know Makamba was disqualified (and) according to Minister Kazembe, the cause of Makamba’s disqualification was pushed by Musanhi in the Politburo, this was done to pave way for Musarara. So we are urging you all to vote for Kazembe since Makamba had a strong ground here, you now know your enemies.

Kazembe who is set to be soliciting support in Rushinga on Christmas day refused to comment.

ZANU PF supporters in Mashonaland Central are geared for the Provincial election slated for Tuesday.

More: Byo24News