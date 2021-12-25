MDC Alliance Rushes To Assist Beta Bus Fire Victims | BREAKING

By A Correspondent | Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance may be disposed of party financing, but that does not seem to stop them from assisting the nation in times of disaster, and the party has become the first to rush to the Beta Bus accident scene in Mutare road.

Speaking upon arrival, Vice President Lynnet Karenyi said: “We have come here to see where the accident happened yesterday in the Beta bus mishap, where a lot of people perished. Many do not know the identities of the victims.

“We are calling for the government to ensure that things are done speedily, forensics are done so that facts are established.

“We also ask so that families are comforted. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their beloved.

“We ask that the government put in policies that ensure that there are laws to help in such road safety accidents.

“We ask that the government make sure that the roads are dualised to minimise accidents, and in our current setting as we go to Christmas we all reduce speed.

“There is nothing more we can do other than to offer our love. May God comfort you. To those who are travelling, let us be both careful and caring.”