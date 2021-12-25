Mnangagwa Hires Mugabe Violence Engineer

By Correspondent- Former War veterans leader and engineer of the July 2018 Presidential run-off elections violence Jabulani Sibanda has bounced back.

Sibanda first gained fame in 2007 after he organised what he called One Million Man March in support of former President Robert Mugabe’s candidature in the 2018 elections.

His return to active politics was confirmed Friday by Nick Mangwana, the government spokesperson.

“I hear JB (Cde Jabulani Sibanda) is back in active politics. Politics in Zimbabwe is only gonna get more interesting and even exciting,” posted Mangwana on his Twitter account.

