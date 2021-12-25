Mutare Bus Crashed With Fuel Tanker While Avoiding A Drunk Pedestrian-Police

By- A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has finally issued a statement on the road accident that occurred in Mutare on Friday.

The accident happened after a bus belonging to Beta bus company collided head-on with a fuel tanker.

The accident occurred near Mutare, claimed five lives, and left 60 injured.

Below is the ZRP statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of five (05) people and injury of 60 others in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 242 km peg along Harare — Mutare Road on 24th December 2021, at 1700 hours.

The driver of a Beta Bus Company’s Youtong was travelling towards Mutare, with 63 passengers on board and on approaching the 242 km peg it is claimed that the driver was avoiding a suspected drunk pedestrian resulting in the bus swerving onto the lane of oncoming traffic. As a result, the bus collided with a Freightliner fuel tanker which was travelling in the opposite direction, with one passenger on board.

The fuel tanker exploded and both vehicles were engulfed in flames and burnt to ashes. Three (3) people died on the spot including the driver of the fuel tanker and his passenger while two (2) others died upon admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. The bodies of the victims were ferried to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, while 60 people who were injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Police will avail the names of the victims once their next of kin have been informed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to be observant and cautious on the roads.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters