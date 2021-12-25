ZimEye Fundraises For Mutare Accident Hero

By A Correspondent-ZimEye.com is appealing for members of the public to reward in cash or kind Mr Surizani Batau, who pulled out eight (8) passengers from Beta bus which was on fire.

Mr Butau is being hospitalised after sustaining injuries during the rescue operation.

Mr Butau rescued passengers trapped in a Beta bus that collided with a fuel tanker.

The accident happened on Christmas Eve after the bus driver had reportedly encroached into the lane of an oncoming fuel tanker at the 242km peg on the Harare – Mutare Road at or around 1700hrs on 24 December 2021.

Police say five people have died while 60 others were injured in the accident.

Here is Mr Surizanu Batau’s Ecocash number +263773024849