All Set For Zanu PF Bloody Elections

By- Zanu PF has deployed politburo members throughout the country who would supervise the Tuesday Provincial Coordinating Committee elections.

Provincial chairpersons of the Main Wing, Women’s League and the Youth in the country’s 10 provinces will be elected.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha yesterday said it was all systems go for the elections.

“We have deployed Politburo members who are going to run and manage the affairs of the provinces.

“As you know we have dissolved provincial structures, so we have assigned two Politburo members for each province and they will administer the provinces and also supervise the elections.

“These Politburo members do not come from the areas that they have been deployed to but they will be assisted by Central Committee Members who also don’t come from that same province,” said Bimha.

He said the material that would be used for the elections was ready for distribution.

“Ballot boxes and all other election materials will be dispatched tomorrow (today).

“We will also be holding meetings tomorrow (today), all those Politburo members assisted by Central Committee Members, will be having meetings with the party leadership in those areas so that they can then organise the polling and presiding officers,” he said.

Cde Bimha said party members that had shown interest in the provincial youth chairperson positions, but fell short because of the 35 years’ age cap were advised to contest in the Main wing or Women’s League.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is seeking to get into the provincial structure in Bulawayo province.