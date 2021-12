BREAKING: Another ZNA Armed Robbery Near Chadcombe, 2 Soldiers Arrested

By A Correspondent (ZimEye) | Another armed robbery in Hatfield last night involving six 1 Commando soldiers.

The complainant’s brother in law was shot in the head and killed.

2 soldiers have been arrested so far, and 1 CZ pistol and AK 47 assault rifle recovered.

4 accused persons are on the run.