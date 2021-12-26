Jabulani Sibanda Eyes Zanu PF Bulawayo Chairmanship Post

By A Correspondent- Former War veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda has rejoined Zanu PF and wants to take over the party’s Bulawayo Chairmanship.

Sibanda hinted in his campaign message that he wanted to restructure the party and flush out what he called criminal elements that were hiding in the party if elected in the Tuesday PCC elections.

Nick Mangwana, the government spokesperson, confirmed his return to active politics last week.

“I hear JB (Cde Jabulani Sibanda) is back in active politics. Politics in Zimbabwe is only gonna get more interesting and even exciting,” posted Mangwana on his Twitter account.

