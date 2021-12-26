MDC Alliance Blasts Govt Over Lithium Deposits Sale

The opposition MDC Alliance has blasted the government over the widely reported sale of lithium deposits to a Chinese company for US$422 million said the move is sad and tragic.

Posting on Twitter on Christmas day, MDC Alliance Secretary General, Charlton Hwende said when they assume power, they will correct this mistake as the resource is worth billions of dollars as the world is moving towards clean energy.

“Today’s announcement of the sale of Lithium deposits to China is sad & tragic . Lithium is the new Oil. In a few years from now most cars will be running on batteries. This resource corruptly sold to the Chinese is worth Billions. A new Government in 2023 will correct this,” said Hwende.