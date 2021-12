President Chamisa’s Christmas Message To The Nation…

Tinashe Sambiri|The nation has been robbed of the glamour associated with the festive season, MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa in the footage below cites bad governance, abuse of human rights and corruption as factors that have eroded the significance of Christmas.

See clip below:

https://fb.watch/a7DabmEaGo/