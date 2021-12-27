Archbishop Desmond Tutu A Man Who Contributed Immensely To Freedom Of Oppressed

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance has paid tribute to iconic cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

In a brief statement the MDC Alliance described Archbishop Tutu as a man who contributed immensely to freedom and faith.

“The MDC Alliance joins South Africa & the world in mourning the sad passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

His contribution to the ideals of freedom and faith are an inspiration to us all.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones,” MDC Alliance said.

