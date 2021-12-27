Armed Robbers At It Again, Pounce On Service Station

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Karoi in which four armed robbers pounced on a Service Station and got away with over US$51 000.

Police said the robbery happened on Sunday morning.

We present the police statement on the case:

The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case that occurred at a Service Station in Karoi at around 0300 hours this morning when four unidentified men attacked the manager, his family, security and took USD 51 500 cash and a VW Golf vehicle. More details to follow.

Cases of robbers targeting service stations have been on the rise in recent months.