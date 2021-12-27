Billiat Out Of AFCON

Warriors Team Manager Wellington Mpandare has confirmed that Khama Billiat will not be part of the Warriors squad to travel to travel to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The nimble-footed winger retired from international football under unclear circumstances last month but plans were in place to persuade him to reconsider his decision and have one last dance with the national team, for the continental extravaganza.

Without giving much detail as to whether the talks did go on or not, Mpandare confirmed that the Kaizer Chiefs man will not be in Cameroon.

“Khama will not be available. We will respect his decision,” Mpandare said.

“We want to thank him for the time he played for the national team, helping the team qualify for Afcon for three consecutive times is no mean achievement.”

“However, the door will remain open for him for future assignments,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe